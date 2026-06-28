Middle East Ceasefire: US Strikes Iran as Gulf Tensions Escalate

US air raids on Iranian military sites and Tehran’s retaliatory actions against regional targets raise fears that the fragile ceasefire could collapse.

The Middle East ceasefire came under renewed pressure on Sunday after US warplanes launched strikes on 10 military targets inside Iran, triggering a sharp escalation across the Gulf region.

The strikes were ordered by US President Donald Trump following a reported drone attack on an oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz. Washington described the operation as a direct response aimed at deterring further threats to regional security and maritime trade.

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In retaliation, Iran launched attacks targeting Bahrain and Kuwait, intensifying concerns over the stability of the temporary peace arrangement that had reduced tensions in recent weeks.

President Trump warned that any further violations or hostile actions could result in broader military intervention, signalling that the United States remains prepared to expand its response if necessary.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) pledged a stronger reaction to any additional US military action, raising fears that the conflict could widen beyond current flashpoints.

The latest developments have increased uncertainty across the Gulf and placed international diplomatic efforts under growing strain as regional powers assess the risk of further escalation.