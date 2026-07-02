Karachi Police PEBS MoU: Karachi Police and Eye Bank Society sign agreement for welfare cooperation

Web Desk July 2, 2026

The agreement aims to strengthen collaboration in healthcare and welfare services, with senior police officials and PEBS representatives attending the signing ceremony at KPO.

Karachi Police Additional IG Azad Khan and PEBS President Qazi Sajid Ali signing a memorandum of understanding at KPO.

Karachi Police and PEBS officials sign an MoU at Karachi Police Office to strengthen welfare cooperation.

Karachi Police PEBS MoU was signed between Karachi Police and the Pakistan Eye Bank Society (PEBS) during a ceremony held at the Karachi Police Office (KPO) on Wednesday to promote cooperation in welfare and healthcare-related initiatives.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Azad Khan and President of PEBS Pakistan Eye Bank Society Qazi Sajid Ali.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials including DIG Administration Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, PEBS Joint Secretary Qazi Yasir Ali, and Head of Cancer Surgery Dr Jhanzaib Mughal, who were present at the Karachi Police Office during the signing event.

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Officials said the agreement is intended to enhance cooperation between Karachi Police and PEBS in areas related to public welfare and healthcare support initiatives.

During the ceremony, both parties highlighted the importance of institutional collaboration to improve access to medical and humanitarian services for those in need.

The signing of the MoU was followed by a brief exchange of documents between the representatives, marking the formalisation of the partnership between the two institutions at KPO.

Authorities said such partnerships are aimed at strengthening community support mechanisms through coordinated efforts between law enforcement and healthcare organisations.

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