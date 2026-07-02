STEM Education: inDrive launches AI and coding initiative for Pakistani youth

The programme will provide STEM, coding and artificial intelligence training to more than 400 students, with most seats reserved for the children of inDrive drivers.

STEM Education will receive a major boost in Pakistan after inDrive announced a new initiative to provide school-age children and young people with training in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, coding and artificial intelligence (AI).

The global mobility and urban services platform said the programme is designed to empower the next generation with practical digital skills while supporting families connected to Pakistan’s growing gig economy.

Under the initiative, 80 per cent of available seats will be reserved for the children of inDrive drivers, while the remaining 20 per cent will be allocated to children from marginalised communities. Participants will be enrolled across three different age groups.

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The programme follows a successful pilot model previously implemented by inDrive in Egypt and is expected to expand digital learning opportunities for young Pakistanis.

As part of the initiative, inDrive users across Pakistan will also be able to support the programme through the company’s inDrive MAX loyalty programme. Passengers who earn digital reward coins can donate them through the app to help fund educational resources, equipment and training infrastructure for participating students.

Muhammad Awais Saeed, Country Lead for inDrive Pakistan, said the company aims to use technology as a tool for social impact rather than simply teaching technical skills.

He said the curriculum will encourage students to develop digital solutions for real-world challenges within their own communities while promoting critical thinking, creativity and a better understanding of how technology can improve society.

The programme plans to train more than 400 students across Pakistan, with approximately 100 participants expected at each regional location. To ensure effective learning, students will be divided into four or five specialised groups at each training centre.

inDrive said the initiative reflects its broader commitment to reducing social inequalities by expanding access to digital education and creating new opportunities for children from underserved communities and families working in the gig economy.

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