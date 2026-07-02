Renewable Energy Deal: K-Solar and Ming Yang sign MoU for wind power and BESS development in Pakistan

K-Solar and Ming Yang sign MoU to develop wind energy and battery storage projects in Pakistan.

Renewable Energy Deal between K-Solar (Private) Limited and China’s Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Limited marks a significant step toward expanding wind power and battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Pakistan, as both companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Karachi on Wednesday.

K-Solar is a wholly owned subsidiary of K-Electric’s investment arm K-Electric Ventures Company (Private) Limited, while Ming Yang is among the world’s leading wind turbine manufacturers and a major global supplier of utility-scale and industrial battery storage solutions.

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Under the agreement, both companies will collaborate on marketing, supply and financing of wind power projects and BESS solutions for grid, commercial and industrial sectors in Pakistan. The partnership also includes plans to establish local assembly capabilities for battery energy storage systems in the country.

The two sides are expected to move toward a formal framework agreement in the coming weeks to further define project execution and investment structures.

K-Solar Chairman Muhammad Aamir Ghaziani said wind energy is becoming increasingly important in Pakistan’s evolving energy landscape due to its cost competitiveness and ability to deliver lower electricity tariffs compared to conventional sources. He said battery energy storage systems will play a crucial role in stabilising the power grid and managing intermittent renewable energy supply more efficiently.

K-Solar CEO Hashim Raza said Pakistan’s transition to renewable energy depends on combining global technology with local financing solutions and effective execution. He noted that falling costs of wind power and battery storage worldwide are accelerating the shift toward clean energy adoption.

He said the partnership between K-Solar and Ming Yang positions both companies to benefit from Pakistan’s growing renewable energy market, particularly in wind power and storage solutions.

Miao Desheng, General Manager for the Middle East and Africa at Ming Yang Smart Energy Group, said the company is pleased to strengthen its presence in Pakistan through collaboration with K-Solar.

He described Pakistan as a fast-growing market for wind energy and battery storage solutions, adding that the partnership will provide a strong local platform to expand operations. He said both companies aim to jointly work on wind turbines, BESS technology, electrical equipment, software solutions and local assembly capabilities to support Pakistan’s transition toward cleaner and more reliable energy systems.

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