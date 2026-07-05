July 5, 2026

July 5 Coup: Bilawal Reaffirms Commitment to Democracy and Constitutional Supremacy Today

Web Desk July 5, 2026

PPP chairman says the 1977 military takeover remains a dark chapter in Pakistan’s democratic history and vows to defend constitutional rule.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaking about democracy and constitutional supremacy in Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reiterates support for constitutional democracy on July 5 anniversary.

July 5 Coup remains a dark chapter in Pakistan’s democratic history, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said while reaffirming his party’s commitment to constitutional supremacy and parliamentary democracy.

In a statement marking the anniversary of the military takeover on July 5, 1977, Bilawal said the coup undermined the public mandate, the Constitution and Pakistan’s democratic system.

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He said the military regime believed it could silence the voice of the people, but the sacrifices of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and countless pro-democracy workers proved that public sovereignty and the struggle for democratic rights could not be defeated.

Bilawal said that, even after 49 years, the party remains committed to defending the supremacy of the Constitution, protecting the sanctity of the vote and safeguarding the people’s right to choose their representatives through parliamentary democracy.

He added that the best tribute to those who sacrificed for democracy is to reject dictatorship in all its forms and continue building a united, democratic and progressive Pakistan.

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