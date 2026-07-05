Foreign Women Case: Police Arrest Suspects After Alleged Kidnapping and Assault Incident

Police say two foreign women escaped their alleged captors before a traffic warden rescued them and launched an investigation.

Foreign Women Case investigators have arrested several suspects after two foreign women allegedly escaped from captivity and were rescued by a traffic warden, according to police and investigative sources.

Police said the women managed to flee their alleged captors and ran to a nearby shop to seek help. A traffic warden stationed outside the shop intervened, ensured their safety and immediately informed the local police.

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Officers responded to the scene and took both women into protective custody before launching an investigation into the incident.

According to police sources, the investigation has identified a suspect known as Waheed, also referred to as “Boss,” who is a resident of Okara and is named in the first information report (FIR). Investigators allege that another suspect, Raza Dar, called Waheed to intimidate the two women.

Police sources further alleged that Waheed and his armed guards threatened the women and subjected them to physical assault. Investigators also alleged that one of Waheed’s security guards sexually assaulted one of the victims.

Police confirmed that Waheed and two of his armed guards were arrested on Saturday. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and that further questioning of the suspects is continuing.

The allegations remain under investigation, and the accused are entitled to due process under the law.

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