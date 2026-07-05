Group Captain Asim: PAF Officer Martyred Rescuing Woman From Alleged Abduction Attempt

Group Captain Asim is being remembered for sacrificing his life while protecting a woman.

Police say the officer intervened after a woman sought help during an alleged assault, while authorities continue efforts to arrest the suspect.

Group Captain Asim was martyred after intervening to rescue a woman from an alleged abduction attempt, according to preliminary police findings and initial reports.

The incident reportedly occurred near Ninth Avenue, where Group Captain Asim noticed a motorcyclist allegedly forcing a woman while she resisted. Acting as a responsible citizen, he turned back to help and stopped near the motorcycle. The woman then moved toward his vehicle to seek safety.

Police said the suspect, identified as Saad, allegedly began arguing with the Pakistan Air Force officer before opening fire. Group Captain Asim sustained critical injuries and later embraced martyrdom, while the suspect fled the scene.

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According to the woman’s statement to police, the suspect was her office colleague who had offered to take her to work. She alleged that he changed the route and attempted to take her elsewhere against her will, leading to a struggle.

The woman told investigators that Group Captain Asim intervened at the right moment and helped protect her during the incident.

Law enforcement agencies have launched operations to arrest the suspect, and the investigation remains underway.

Group Captain Asim is survived by his widow, a daughter and a son. His sacrifice has drawn widespread tributes across Pakistan, with many praising his courage and selfless actions in protecting a woman in distress.

Authorities have not yet released further details regarding the suspect’s arrest, and the investigation is continuing.

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