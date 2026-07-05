Telecom Bill: Government Rejects Land Seizure Claims, Defends Internet Expansion Legislation Today

Telecom Bill does not allow the government or telecom companies to seize private land, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja said while defending the proposed legislation during a joint press conference with Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.

Shaza Fatima said the existing telecommunications law no longer meets modern technological needs and that the new bill aims to improve internet access across Pakistan in line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision. She said expanding high-speed internet remains one of the ministry’s top priorities.

Group Captain Asim: PAF Officer Martyred Rescuing Woman From Alleged Abduction Attempt

The IT minister said the bill remained before the National Assembly for six months and was later referred to a Senate committee for further review, describing the legislative process as part of a healthy democratic system.

Rejecting criticism of the bill, she said it does not permit anyone to occupy or acquire privately owned land. She added that allegations made against her and the IT secretary regarding financial benefits were baseless and confirmed that both reserve the legal right to pursue action against those making such claims.

Shaza Fatima also said she had asked the prime minister to order an inquiry into the allegations surrounding the proposed legislation. She added that Pakistan had recently completed one of its largest spectrum auctions and stressed that the government remains committed to consensus-based lawmaking.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar also dismissed claims that the bill would allow authorities to take over private property. He said the legislation had been misrepresented in parts of the media and clarified that property owners must grant permission before fibre-optic infrastructure can be installed on private land.

Tarar said the National Assembly approved the bill with six amendments and that a parliamentary committee found no evidence to support allegations that the legislation would financially benefit any individual.

He added that improved internet access is essential for women, young people and freelancers who earn online, while emphasising that any citizen who does not wish to allow internet infrastructure on private property has the legal right to refuse.

Follow THE AZB