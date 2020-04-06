ENTERTAINMENT

JK Rowling recovers from coronavirus, shares technique that helped her

Theazb Web Desk 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
JK Rowling

LONDON – “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling said on Monday she had recovered from a suspected case of coronavirus.

Rowling, 54, whose “Harry Potter” book series and subsequent films have millions of fans worldwide, was the latest celebrity to announce they had recovered from the disease caused by a new coronavirus that has taken the lives of people worldwide.

“For last 2 weeks I’ve had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven’t been tested),” Rowling said on her Twitter account. She also shared a video of a breathing technique that she said had helped her manage her worst symptoms and had been recommended by her husband, who is a doctor in the U.K.

“I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that’s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me,” she added.

The growing list includes actors Tom Hanks and Idris Elba, U.S. pop singer Pink and heir to the British throne Prince Charles..

