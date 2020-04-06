Queen Elizabeth delivered a highly emotional speech

WORLD

Theazb Web Desk 1 hour ago
0 1 Less than a minute
LONDON: Queen Elizabeth, on Sunday, delivered a highly emotional speech in which she addressed the coronavirus pandemic facing the world of late.

Amongst other things, the address made a subtle reference to former royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are currently in Los Angeles after stepping aside from the monarchy earlier this year.

In the midst of the crisis is Prince Harry who is thousands of miles away from father Charles after he tested positive for the deadly virus.

The Queen, after thanking healthcare professionals and comforting the citizens, took a personal turn in her address unexpectedly when she dropped a message for the former Sussexes.

“Today, once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones, but now as then, we know deep down that it is the right thing to do,” she said, striking an emotional chord.

“While we have faced challenges before, this one is different. This time, we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavour, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed and that success will belong to every one of us,” she added.

