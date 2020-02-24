KARACHI – JCI Alumni Club hosted Lunch in the honor of ladies delegation of USPAK Trade Development council lead by Ms. Asma Wajid President Woman wing & Ms. Rizwana Shahid Voice President / President Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry Karachi East at Hyderabad Gymkhana.





On this occasion Dr. Naeem Memon President JCI Alumni Club, Rizwan Ahmed Secretary General JCI Alumni Club, Hashim Shaikh, Abdul Waheed Shaikh, Amanullah Qasim, Hussain ji, Adeel Khan, Danish Saghir, Naseer Ahmed, Nadeem Khan, Zareef Khan, Aslam Nirbhan, Khizhar Qureshi, Aslam Desswali, Idress Memon, Ms. Shista, Ms. Yasmeen, Ms. Rabia, Ms. Asma, Ms. Rahman, Ms. Asma Amir, Ms. Shala Faroqi.

