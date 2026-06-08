The Iran World Cup preparations have faced a diplomatic dispute following the team’s arrival in Mexico ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. While players eventually received US visas, US authorities reportedly denied entry permits to several support staff members.

The issue has attracted international attention because the United States, Mexico, and Canada are jointly hosting the tournament. As a result, concerns have emerged about how the visa controversy could affect Iran’s tournament preparations and logistics.

Iran World Cup Arrival Draws Attention

Iran’s national team landed in Tijuana, Mexico, on Sunday after completing a training camp in Turkey. The squad arrived under tight security as they prepared for the opening stages of the tournament.

Head coach Amir Ghalenoei expressed frustration over the timing of travel arrangements. According to his remarks at the airport, the team would have preferred to arrive earlier to better adjust to the significant time difference.

He also stated that organizers should respect ethical and human considerations before addressing technical matters during major international tournaments.

Amir Ghalenoei Addresses Visa Concerns

Ghalenoei thanked FIFA for helping facilitate travel arrangements. However, he reportedly criticized the delays surrounding visa approvals.

The coach said the situation was unprecedented for the team. Furthermore, he suggested that the late approvals disrupted preparation plans ahead of the competition.

Team captain Ehsan Hajsafi echoed those concerns. He questioned why the visa process took so long and indicated that he would raise the matter with FIFA.

Iran World Cup Group Stage Challenges

The Iran World Cup journey begins in Group G, where the team will face New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt.

Although Iran will remain based in Tijuana throughout the tournament, the team will play all three group-stage matches in the United States. Consequently, travel arrangements remain a significant consideration for the squad.

Hajsafi stated that the team remains fully prepared despite the challenges. Moreover, he expressed confidence that Iran could advance from the group stage.

Player Alireza Jahanbakhsh also described the team’s condition as positive following its extended training camp in Turkey.

FIFA and Iran Football Federation React

Iran’s embassy in Turkey stated that US authorities denied visas to approximately 15 administrative and management staff members. The embassy described the treatment as discriminatory and called on FIFA to address the issue.

Meanwhile, the Iran Football Federation reportedly characterized the visa refusals as political interference in sport. Reports also indicated that federation president Mehdi Taj was among the individuals who did not receive entry approval.

FIFA has not publicly announced any disciplinary measures related to the matter. Nevertheless, the governing body continues to oversee tournament preparations involving all participating nations.

United States Responds To Visa Questions

A US administration official did not directly discuss specific visa refusals. However, the official stated that authorities would not allow individuals to misuse the visa system.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested that concerns centered on certain accompanying personnel rather than the players themselves. He reportedly indicated that some individuals could have links to organizations that the United States lists as terrorist groups.

Those comments have further intensified debate surrounding the intersection of politics and international sport.

Iran World Cup Focus Remains On Football

Despite the controversy, Iran’s players continue to focus on their upcoming matches. The team completed nearly three weeks of preparation in Turkey before traveling to Mexico.

As the tournament approaches, fans and analysts will shift their attention toward on-field performance. However, questions regarding travel arrangements and visa policies will likely remain part of the wider conversation.

For now, Iran enters the 2026 FIFA World Cup determined to compete, while officials from multiple sides continue discussing the issues surrounding team access and tournament logistics.