The Beauty Duty Reduction proposal under consideration for Pakistan’s Federal Budget 2026-27 could bring significant changes for consumers and businesses. However, industry observers say the real impact will depend on how effectively authorities monitor prices and quality standards.

Moreover, the Consumers Association of Pakistan (CAP) has welcomed reports that the federal government is considering reducing import duties on beauty and wellness-related products and equipment. According to CAP Chairman Kaukab Iqbal, the move could help make products and services more affordable for consumers.

Consumers Association of Pakistan on Beauty Duty Reduction

Kaukab Iqbal stated that reduced duties on imported machinery, cosmetics, skincare products, sunscreens, lotions, salon supplies, and wellness equipment could lower operating costs for businesses.

As a result, consumers may benefit from more competitive pricing. Women, who represent a large portion of beauty and wellness consumers, could see the greatest advantage if businesses pass savings on to customers.

However, he emphasized that duty relief should not simply increase business profits. Instead, the benefits should reach ordinary consumers through lower service charges and product prices.

Kaukab Iqbal Seeks Price Monitoring

While welcoming the proposal, Kaukab Iqbal stressed the need for strong government oversight. He stated that authorities should introduce mechanisms to ensure transparent pricing across beauty parlours, salons, and wellness centers.

Furthermore, he observed that some beauty establishments charge exceptionally high rates for bridal makeup, party makeup, and related services. Therefore, monitoring service charges remains essential to protect consumers.

He stated that any fiscal relief should be linked with measures that prevent unfair pricing practices and support consumer rights.

Beauty Duty Reduction and Product Quality

The Beauty Duty Reduction initiative could increase access to imported products. Nevertheless, CAP expressed concerns about the use of substandard and unregistered cosmetic items in certain establishments.

According to Kaukab Iqbal, low-quality products may expose consumers to health risks, including skin complications and allergic reactions. Consequently, he urged authorities to conduct regular inspections and enforce quality standards.

In addition, CAP called for stronger compliance checks to ensure that only approved and properly regulated cosmetic products reach consumers.

Skin Clinics Face Regulatory Concerns

CAP also raised concerns regarding unlicensed skincare centers and aesthetic treatment facilities operating in different parts of the country.

Kaukab Iqbal stated that some individuals reportedly offer laser, cosmetic, and skincare procedures without proper qualifications or legal authorization. As a result, patients may face unnecessary health and safety risks.

He further noted that complaints involving infections, allergic reactions, and treatment-related complications have increased in recent years. Therefore, he urged regulatory bodies to verify credentials and licensing requirements more rigorously.

Consumer Rights Remain Key Focus

The Beauty Duty Reduction proposal can deliver meaningful benefits if supported by effective regulation. CAP believes consumers should receive quality products and services at fair prices.

Meanwhile, the association has called on the federal government and health authorities to establish a comprehensive framework for monitoring service charges, regulating cosmetic products, licensing clinics, and safeguarding consumer rights.

According to Kaukab Iqbal, the proposal will achieve its intended purpose only if authorities ensure transparency, enforce quality standards, and take action against unauthorized clinics and practitioners.

Ultimately, CAP maintains that balanced regulation and consumer protection should accompany any duty relief measures introduced in the upcoming Federal Budget 2026-27.