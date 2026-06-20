Tehran: An Iranian negotiating delegation departed for Switzerland on Saturday to hold talks on implementing the agreement reached with the United States to halt the conflict in the Middle East.

State news agency IRNA reported the departure and quoted Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei as saying the delegation would seek full implementation of commitments agreed under the deal.

Baqaei said the agreement depended on timely action from all parties. He warned that delays could place the broader understanding at risk.

Lebanon Ceasefire: Israeli Strikes Test Truce as Regional Diplomacy Intensifies

Meanwhile, Iran maintained that the agreement with Washington should also include an end to fighting in Lebanon, where fresh clashes were reported between Israel and Hezbollah on Saturday.

In addition, the Iranian military announced the renewed closure of the Strait of Hormuz following the latest Israeli attacks, according to state media reports.

The delegation travelling to Switzerland includes senior officials, among them top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

As diplomatic efforts continue, regional and international observers remain focused on whether the agreement can reduce tensions and prevent further escalation.