Beirut: Hopes for a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah faced an early test after fresh Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon reportedly killed at least 16 people, according to Lebanese authorities.

The strikes came less than a day after both sides announced a truce. Israel said it targeted Hezbollah positions in response to overnight projectile launches.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts continued across the region. Pakistan’s interior minister arrived in Iran as regional leaders pushed to ease tensions and support renewed dialogue.

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In addition, developments followed the postponement of planned talks between the United States and Iran, which had been scheduled to take place in Switzerland.

As the situation evolved, officials monitored both military activity and diplomatic engagement closely. Analysts said the coming days could prove critical for the stability of the ceasefire.

Furthermore, international attention remained focused on whether negotiations could prevent further escalation and restore momentum toward regional de-escalation.