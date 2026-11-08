Godzilla Minus Zero Leads North American Box Office Race With $30 Million Opening Projection

Godzilla Minus Zero leads the North American box office race with a projected $30 million opening.

Takashi Yamazaki’s monster sequel is expected to beat Warner Bros.’ The Cat in the Hat, extending the franchise’s theatrical success.

Godzilla Minus Zero is heading towards a strong North American box office debut. The Japanese monster sequel is projected to earn around $30 million during its opening weekend.

Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, the film is scheduled to screen in 3,254 theatres across the United States and Canada. Current projections place it ahead of Warner Bros.’ animated adaptation of The Cat in the Hat.

A $30 million debut would mark another major theatrical achievement for the Godzilla franchise. It could also become the biggest North American opening for distributor GKIDS.

Godzilla Sequel Builds on Previous Film’s Success

The new film follows the success of 2023’s Godzilla Minus One. That instalment opened with $11.4 million in North America before earning approximately $57 million domestically.

The previous film received widespread critical acclaim and won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects.

Early audience interest and positive reactions have helped build momentum for Godzilla Minus Zero. Its availability on IMAX and other premium large-format screens could further strengthen ticket sales.

The film premiered at the 2026 New York Film Festival on September 26. Toho released it theatrically in Japan on November 3.

Iran Lifts 2,000-Kilometre Missile Range Limit Amid Fears of Renewed War

It has reportedly grossed more than $15.4 million worldwide. The film also set records for the highest opening day of a live-action film in Japanese history and the biggest previews for a GKIDS release in North America.

Critics Praise Visual Effects and Larger Scope

Early reviews have praised the sequel’s visual effects and expanded scale. However, critics remain divided over whether it surpasses its predecessor overall.

Rotten Tomatoes lists a 90% approval rating from 162 critic reviews, with an average score of 7.9 out of 10.

Its review consensus praises Yamazaki for combining large-scale action with strong human elements.

Metacritic gives the film 74 out of 100, indicating generally favourable reviews. CinemaScore audiences have awarded it an average grade of A, matching the score received by Godzilla Minus One.

The Cat in the Hat Targets Family Audiences

Warner Bros.’ animated The Cat in the Hat is projected to take second place. The film could earn between $20 million and $25 million from approximately 4,000 theatres.

Bill Hader voices the iconic Dr Seuss character in the new adaptation. Warner Bros. is targeting family audiences with the November release.

However, early box office tracking suggests a more modest opening than initially expected.

Critics have delivered mixed reviews. Rotten Tomatoes reports a 45% approval rating from 53 reviews, with an average score of 5.7 out of 10.

Metacritic gives the animated film 46 out of 100, indicating mixed or average reviews. However, audiences surveyed by CinemaScore awarded it an A grade.

Wild Horse Nine Also Enters the Box Office Race

Another new release, Wild Horse Nine, is targeting an opening between $4 million and $7 million.

Directed by Martin McDonagh, the film stars Sam Rockwell and John Malkovich. It is expected to screen in approximately 1,000 theatres.

Returning titles, including Clayface and You Can See Everything, will also compete for audiences. However, both films could face declines as new releases enter cinemas.

Although weekend projections may change as ticket sales develop, Godzilla Minus Zero currently holds the strongest position in the North American box office race.

Its projected debut would further demonstrate the international appeal of Japanese monster cinema following the success of Godzilla Minus One.

Follow THE AZB