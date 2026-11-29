Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif attends the send-off ceremony for Pakistan Army troops deploying to Saudi Arabia.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif attends send-off ceremony as Islamabad reaffirms its commitment to Saudi Arabia’s security and territorial integrity.

A send-off ceremony was held for Pakistan Army troops deploying to Saudi Arabia, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif attended the ceremony as chief guest. Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Rajeh Tami Albugamy also participated.

Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Omer Ahmed Bokhari and Lahore Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Umer Bashir were among the senior military officials present.

Deployment Reflects Pakistan-Saudi Defence Partnership

In a statement, ISPR said the deployment reflected Pakistan’s commitment to Saudi Arabia’s security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

It described the deployment as part of the longstanding strategic partnership and close ties between the two countries. Pakistan also reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the Kingdom’s security and the sanctity of Haramain Sharifain.

The troops will perform their assigned duties within Saudi territory. Their deployment will follow agreed commitments and the established framework of defence cooperation.

According to ISPR, the deployment will contribute to strengthening Saudi Arabia’s defensive capabilities amid emerging security concerns.

The ceremony highlighted the longstanding relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. It also underscored their mutual trust, shared interests and continued defence cooperation.

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