Delegations from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye attend the Makkah Defence Alliance meeting in Islamabad.

Senior delegations from the three countries discuss shared interests, defence cooperation and regional stability.

The second key meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee of the Makkah Defence Alliance took place in Islamabad on November 27.

Senior-level delegations from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye attended the meeting.

The participants discussed cooperation on shared interests and regional stability. They also exchanged views on mutual cooperation and defence-related matters.

The delegations further considered measures to strengthen the effectiveness of the Makkah Defence Alliance and enhance coordination among the three countries.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued the announcement.

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