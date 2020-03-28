IMF, World Bank urge debt relief for countries battling Coronavirus

WEB DESK – The heads of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund have underscored the need to provide debt relief to poorer countries hit by the Coronavirus pandemic.

They told the International Monetary and Financial Committee, the steering committee of the IMF in Washington that many countries will need debt relief. This is the only way they can concentrate any new resources on fighting the pandemic and its economic and consequences.

They said the IMF and World Bank would present a joint plan for debt relief at a meetings in April.



