WORLD

IMF, World Bank urge debt relief for countries battling Coronavirus

Theazb Web Desk 13 mins ago
0 0 Less than a minute

WEB DESK – The heads of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund have underscored the need to provide debt relief to poorer countries hit by the Coronavirus pandemic.   

They told the International Monetary and Financial Committee, the steering committee of the IMF in Washington that many countries will need debt relief. This is the only way they can concentrate any new resources on fighting the pandemic and its economic and consequences.

They said the IMF and World Bank would present a joint plan for debt relief at  a meetings in April.

Theazb Web Desk

Related Articles

Rahul Gandhi leads Congress protest, says removing CBI chief won’t help PM

October 26, 2018

Iran shoots down US ‘spy’ drone in Hormozgan province

June 20, 2019

India Seals S-400 Missile Deal With Russia, US Guarded in Response After Sanctions Threat

October 5, 2018

Explosion hits weapons depot in southern Iraq

June 30, 2018

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: