Pakistan, UK agree to work closely for containment of COVID-19 outbreak

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and the United Kingdom have agreed to keep up the consultation for mutual cooperation against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The understanding was expressed during a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and British Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominc Raab today.

They also exchanged views on the global outbreak of Coronavirus and prospects of enhanced bilateral cooperation to jointly tackle the pandemic.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi conveyed his good wishes for early recovery of Prince Charles and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had also been tested positive for Covid-19 disease.

The Foreign Minister apprised his counterpart that the British nationals residing in Pakistan are being taken care of and assured of their return after the normalcy.

He lauded the steps being taken by the UK authorities to combat the infectious virus and thanked British authorities for taking care of the Pakistani community.

While highlighting the situation in Occupied Kashmir, the Foreign Minister said due to the Indian lockdown for the last eight months, the territory had been facing shortage of food and medical supplies.

He said that eight million Kashmiris are awaiting the world support for their riddance from the Indian oppression.

The Foreign Minister highlighted that the debt relief for developing countries like Pakistan would enable them to devote greater resources to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and mitigate its economic fallout.

The British foreign secretary thanked the foreign minister for the call and his expression of solidarity.

He concurred that enhanced global cooperation was key to combat the pandemic.

He hinted at raising the proposal of restructuring of the loans at the appropriate forum.



