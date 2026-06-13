Somaliland Taiwan relations remained in focus after Somaliland’s representative in Taiwan stated that external pressure had not changed the territory’s diplomatic position.

Donald Trump Rejects Iran Claims Over Proposed Peace Deal

Speaking during the opening of a new office, Somaliland’s representative said the territory retains the right to determine its international relationships. Meanwhile, comments came amid continued opposition from both China and Somalia regarding ties between Somaliland and Taiwan.

Somaliland Defends Taiwan Partnership

Speaking to reporters, Somaliland representative Mahmoud Adam Jama Galaal described Taiwan as an important partner.

According to his remarks, Somaliland’s political leadership remains united in maintaining existing relations. Furthermore, he stated that pressure campaigns had not succeeded in changing that position.

He also said Somaliland had not recently communicated with Chinese authorities.

Somaliland Taiwan Ties Continue

Somaliland and Taiwan established representative offices in each other’s capitals in 2020.

The relationship developed despite both facing diplomatic limitations internationally. Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 and has operated with effective autonomy since then, although it has limited international recognition.

Meanwhile, Taiwan continues to maintain international engagement despite diplomatic pressure from China.

Somalia Opposes Somaliland Engagement

Somalia reiterated its position regarding Somaliland’s international status.

According to comments from Somalia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Somaliland remains part of Somalia and attempts to bypass Somalia’s federal government were criticized.

Earlier measures also reflected tensions surrounding the relationship. Somalia previously restricted entry for Taiwan passport holders following disagreements connected to diplomatic engagement.

Recognition Debate Draws Attention

Recent diplomatic developments added another layer to the discussion.

According to reports referenced during the event, Israel recognized Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state in December. Somalia criticized that decision and described it as affecting its sovereignty.

China also opposed the recognition, while Taiwan welcomed the development.

Taiwan Expands International Cooperation

Taiwan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Francois Wu stated that cooperation with Somaliland has expanded across several sectors over recent years.

According to his remarks, both sides continue working across multiple areas of engagement. In addition, he described Taiwan and Somaliland as partners committed to democratic governance and legal institutions.

Taiwan also maintains that it has the right to engage internationally and rejects China’s position regarding representation of the island.

Somaliland Taiwan Relations Stay Central

The latest statements highlighted continuing diplomatic differences surrounding Somaliland and Taiwan.

While Somaliland emphasized its right to choose international relationships, Somalia and China maintained opposition to those ties. Consequently, the relationship continues attracting international attention.

Observers are expected to monitor how regional and diplomatic developments shape future engagement.