Trump Iran negotiations drew renewed attention after US President Donald Trump rejected Iranian claims about the contents of a proposed agreement aimed at ending the conflict.

Pakistan Africa Cultural Cooperation Gains Attention

In a statement published on Truth Social, Trump said reports attributed to Iran did not reflect the written terms under discussion. Meanwhile, Iranian officials maintained different positions regarding uranium enrichment and authority over the Strait of Hormuz. As a result, uncertainty remains over whether a final agreement is close.

Donald Trump Rejects Iran Claims

Donald Trump strongly disputed reports suggesting that the proposed arrangement favored Iran.

According to his statement, the details circulated by Iranian sources reportedly did not match the written understanding between both sides. He also criticized Tehran’s public messaging and urged faster progress in negotiations.

At the same time, Trump suggested that a final agreement may still remain possible.

Abbas Araghchi Signals Optimism

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reportedly stated that negotiations had never been closer to reaching an agreement.

However, Iranian officials continued emphasizing positions that differ from the US account of the proposal. According to reports, Tehran maintained support for uranium enrichment and continued management authority over traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Consequently, public statements from both sides reflected different interpretations of the negotiation framework.

Trump Iran Nuclear Conditions Remain Central

According to a senior US administration official, the proposed arrangement would operate through performance-based conditions.

The official reportedly stated that Iran’s nuclear material would be removed and destroyed under agreed procedures. In addition, the official said economic measures would depend on verified implementation.

US officials also stated that frozen funds would not become available before conditions were fulfilled.

Strait Of Hormuz Stays Key Issue

The Strait of Hormuz remained one of the most sensitive issues during discussions.

According to the US position, the route would remain open to international shipping. However, Iranian media reports indicated that Tehran continues supporting management authority over maritime traffic in the area.

As negotiations continue, the issue remains central because of the waterway’s importance for global energy movement.

JD Vance Addresses Economic Terms

US Vice President JD Vance also rejected suggestions that Iran would receive immediate financial benefits.

According to his remarks, no funds would be released simply through signing an agreement or attending negotiations. Instead, economic outcomes would depend on meeting agreed obligations.

Furthermore, he stated that broader regional benefits could emerge if implementation conditions were fulfilled.

Trump Iran Agreement Still Uncertain

Despite public optimism from some officials, the proposed agreement remains unsigned.

Trump stated earlier that both sides had reached a settlement that could move toward formal approval soon. However, Iranian officials said no final arrangement had been completed.

Previous expectations of progress have also not resulted in finalized agreements. Therefore, observers continue watching developments cautiously.