ILMA Model United Nations 2026 Concludes After Two Days of Debate and Diplomacy

ILMA MUN 2026 brings students together for diplomacy, debate and leadership development in Karachi.

ILMA University successfully concluded its Model United Nations conference, IMUN 2026, after two days of diplomacy.

The conference brought students together to participate in diplomatic simulations, policy debates, negotiations and deliberations. Moreover, it provided a platform to develop leadership, critical thinking, public speaking and diplomatic skills. The university organised the event following three months of planning and preparation.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mansoor Uz Zafar Dawood addressed the opening ceremony. He highlighted the role of such initiatives in nurturing confident, articulate and responsible future leaders.

Subsequently, Secretary-General Danish Gulzar formally opened the conference. Delegates then began discussions across five committees: the Social, Humanitarian and Cultural Committee (SOCHUM), United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Provincial National Assembly (PNA), Pakistan Women Council (PWC) and International Press Corps (IPC).

Participants engaged in structured debates, policy discussions and negotiations. They also drafted motions and resolutions, gaining practical experience of diplomatic processes and parliamentary procedures.

Awards Recognise Outstanding Delegates

The conference concluded with a closing ceremony attended by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mansoor Uz Zafar Dawood and Registrar Syed Kashif Rafi.

The organisers recognised outstanding participants in four categories: Best Delegate, Outstanding Diplomat, Honourable Mention and Special Mention. These awards acknowledged delegates’ performance and contributions throughout the conference.

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Secretary-General Danish Gulzar formally concluded the proceedings. Meanwhile, Maica Mary, Head of Events at ILMA, thanked the organising team, volunteers, delegates and supporting partners for their dedication and efforts.

Mega Qawwali Night Marks Conference Finale

The closing celebrations featured a cake-cutting ceremony, followed by a Mega Qawwali Night. Delegates, guests, organisers and partners gathered for an evening of music and cultural celebration.

The event complemented the conference’s academic activities with opportunities for community building and shared experiences. It also provided a memorable conclusion to IMUN 2026.

Sponsors and Partners Support IMUN 2026

ILMA University acknowledged the support of its sponsors and partners, whose collaboration contributed to the conference’s successful organisation.

They included Lakhani Group of Companies, Global Educational Consultants Society (GEC), Microtech, Cola Next, Aptura, Hammad Foundation, Rapido, Ausaf Group of Newspapers, Biz Today, ABN News, Gerry’s Group, The Pakistan Guardian, KATI, Al Karam Towel Industries (Pvt.) Ltd., AZB and Momentaw.

For the Mega Qawwali Night, Cola Next joined as the Exclusive Beverage Partner, while Aptura served as the Industry Partner. Both partners contributed to the evening’s celebrations and participants’ experience.

Through IMUN 2026, ILMA University reaffirmed its commitment to experiential learning, youth empowerment and leadership development. The university aims to equip young people with the knowledge, confidence and skills to contribute meaningfully to society.

IMUN 2026 — Where Diplomacy Meets Leadership.

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