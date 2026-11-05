Pakistan Holds First National Conference on Menstrual Health and Dignity in Karachi

Menstrual Health and Dignity Conference brings policymakers, experts and youth advocates together in Karachi.

Pakistan’s first National Conference on Menstrual Health and Dignity brought together more than 150 policymakers, health professionals, civil society representatives, youth advocates and development sector leaders in Karachi.

Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA), Aahung, the Institute for Social and Youth Development (ISYD) and the Menstrual Health Advocacy and Action Network (MHAAN) organised the conference in collaboration with UNFPA, Embrace, ConnectHear, MiTE and Sub Rang Society.

The Millennium Institute of Technology and Entrepreneurship (MiTE) hosted the event under the theme, “From Awareness to Action: Advancing Menstrual Health, Dignity and Justice.” The conference also marked the seventh Interactive Youth Forum on Policy, Practice and Youth-led Action.

Fòs Feminista and the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) funded the initiative.

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The first panel, titled “Leadership Perspectives on Menstrual Health as a Public Health and Rights Issue,” examined the policy, institutional and rights-based dimensions of menstrual health.

Panelists included Marvi Awan, CEO of WPCS and member of the Sindh Commission on the Status of Women (SCSW); Annam Khurram Khan, Project Lead at Aahung; Taiba Akhlaq, Brand Manager at Embrace; Aradhiya Khan, Communication Manager at Gender Interactive Alliance; and Aliya Afzal, Lead Sign Language Trainer and Interpreter at ConnectHear.

Public health expert Dr Talib Lashari delivered special remarks. He called for integrating menstrual health into public health frameworks. He also urged the development of national guidelines and a dedicated committee on menstrual health management.

Meanwhile, Fawad Shamim, General Manager of Programmes and New Business Development at Greenstar Social Marketing, highlighted the private sector’s role. He emphasised the need to expand access to menstrual health products and services across Pakistan.

Youth Advocates Share Community Initiatives

The second panel, “Our Bodies, Our Rights Youth Champions in Action,” featured youth advocates, Period Pride Fellows and young change-makers.

Participants discussed community-based interventions, peer education and their experiences of addressing menstrual stigma across Pakistan.

The panel included Abeer Mian, Assistant Professor of Community Health Sciences at Aga Khan University; Muhammad Yousuf, ITA Period Pride Fellow for Punjab, who leads Humraahi and serves as District Coordinator of Y-PEER Pakistan; Hasrat Ul Nisa, ITA Period Pride Fellow for Sindh; Amir Ali, Youth Health Educator at Aahung; and Murk Khooharo, trainer and social activist.

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Furthermore, Period Pride Fellows presented their Menstrual Health Action Plans (MHAPs). These plans showcased grassroots initiatives that young people have developed and implemented in communities across the country.

A storytelling session by Period Pride Fellow Zarmeen Kausar and a live musical performance by members of Azad Band added creative expression to the proceedings. Both activities reinforced the conference’s message that menstrual health involves dignity, rights and collective responsibility.

Guests Highlight Government and Institutional Support

Guests of Honour Dr Fouzia Hameed, Member of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, and Shamim Mumtaz, former Sindh Minister for Social Welfare, affirmed support for advancing menstrual health and dignity.

They commended the organisers for bringing policy discussions, practical experience and youth perspectives together on one platform.

MiTE Rector Prof. Dr Huma Baqai also praised the conference. She reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to initiatives promoting social justice and youth empowerment.

She stressed that Pakistan must prioritise ending period poverty and challenging deep-rooted taboos surrounding menstruation.

Organisers Call for Sustained Collective Action

In his closing remarks, Joshua Dilawar, Programme Manager at ITA, thanked the partner organisations, including Aahung, ISYD, Embrace, UNFPA, MHAAN, ConnectHear and Sub Rang Society.

He also acknowledged the support of the Government of Sindh, MiTE, Fòs Feminista and AFD in making the conference possible.

Dilawar urged stakeholders to carry the conference’s message beyond the event and turn awareness into sustained, collective action.

The conference provided a national platform for dialogue between policymakers, professionals and young advocates. It also highlighted the need for continued cooperation to advance menstrual health, dignity and justice across Pakistan.

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