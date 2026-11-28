Fourteen MoUs and contracts signed with partners in Vietnam, China and the UK, while more than 50 business-to-business meetings were arranged.

FoodAg 2026 secured 14 agreements worth approximately $39.26 million across Pakistan’s fisheries and seafood sectors.

The agreements comprised four memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and 10 contracts with partners in Vietnam, China and the United Kingdom.

The deals covered seafood, fish, fishmeal, sardines, dried fish, squid and other fisheries products. Organisers also arranged more than 50 business-to-business (B2B) meetings to promote trade and explore further commercial opportunities.

China Leads Fisheries Agreements by Value

China emerged as the largest market by agreement value, accounting for approximately $39 million.

Sungen Biotechnology led the participating companies, signing five contracts worth $25 million.

The agreements highlight international business interest in Pakistan’s fisheries products. They also create opportunities to strengthen export partnerships and expand market access.

FoodAg 2026 provided a platform for Pakistani businesses to connect with international buyers and explore opportunities across the seafood and fisheries value chain.

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