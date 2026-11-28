Pakistan-Japan Business Forum celebrates its 25th anniversary with Consul General Hattori Masaru and business leaders.

Japan’s Consul General Hattori Masaru joined business leaders and forum representatives at a cake-cutting ceremony marking the milestone.

The Pakistan-Japan Business Forum celebrated its 25th anniversary with a cake-cutting ceremony attended by Japan’s Consul General Hattori Masaru and prominent business leaders.

The ceremony brought together former Chairman Kaleem Farooqui, Chairman Murtaza Mandviwala and FAKT CEO Saleem Khan Tanoli.

Members of the forum’s board and other distinguished guests also attended the celebration.

The anniversary marked a significant milestone for the forum, which provides a platform for engagement between Pakistan’s and Japan’s business communities.

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