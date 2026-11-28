Saeed Ghani inaugurates the 9th Pakistan International Property Expo and Tourism Investment Summit in Karachi.

Two-day exhibition brings together 35 companies, property developers and tourism investors to promote domestic and international investment opportunities.

Sindh Provincial Minister for Labour, Human Resources and Social Protection Saeed Ghani inaugurated the 9th Pakistan International Property Expo and Tourism Investment Summit at Pearl Continental Hotel Karachi on Saturday.

Organised by the Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry (PAEI), the two-day event brought together property developers, builders, investors and tourism industry representatives from across Pakistan.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Gilgit-Baltistan Minister Raja Nasir Ali Khan, ABAD Chairman Hanif Gohar and Karachi Chamber of Commerce President Talat Mahmood.

Renowned television anchor Reham Khan, former MNA Abdul Rashid Godil and former Islamabad Chamber of Commerce President Sardar Tahir Mahmood also attended.

Other participants included Yasin Masood of J7 Group, Kaleemullah of Saif Group and Sajjad Hussain of New Airport City, along with several business leaders.

Sindh Government Pledges Support for Investment Promotion

Addressing the ceremony, Saeed Ghani said the Sindh government would fully support PAEI in organising international conferences and exhibitions.

He said such events could promote investment opportunities in Pakistan and attract investors from both domestic and international markets.

The minister stressed that foreign investment could contribute significantly to national development and economic growth. However, he said achieving this goal required joint efforts between the government and private sector.

Karachi Chamber President Urges Overseas Pakistanis to Invest

Karachi Chamber of Commerce President Talat Mahmood urged Pakistanis to focus on their contribution to the country’s development.

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He said his responsibility as chamber president included attracting foreign investment to Pakistan. He also encouraged overseas Pakistanis to invest in their homeland.

Mahmood called on chambers of commerce across the country to adopt a united approach when engaging with the government.

He said collective representation could help resolve business challenges and improve the investment climate.

He also observed that retaining existing investments would itself be a significant achievement under current economic conditions.

Real Estate and Tourism Offer Investment Opportunities

Gilgit-Baltistan Minister Raja Nasir Ali Khan highlighted the close connection between Pakistan’s real estate and tourism sectors.

He said cooperation among investors, developers and tourism promoters could increase national revenue. Such collaboration could also strengthen international confidence in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh appreciated the initiative for bringing property and tourism investment under one platform.

He said the expo was supporting business and tourism promotion while helping improve Pakistan’s international image. He also highlighted the country’s potential in both sectors.

PAEI Highlights Role of Exhibition Industry

PAEI Chairman Khurshid Barlas said the association aimed to bring property developers, investors, tourism experts and policymakers together.

He said the platform would encourage dialogue, explore business opportunities and promote investment in Pakistan.

The initiative also aimed to introduce international investors to the country’s economic and tourism potential.

“Our ultimate objective is to contribute to Pakistan’s development and strengthen its economy,” he added.

In his welcome address, Fahad Barlas, Convener of the Fair and Exhibition Committee, highlighted PAEI’s role in promoting investment and national development.

He informed participants that the exhibition featured stalls from 35 companies representing Pakistan’s tourism and construction industries.

The two-day expo aims to connect investors and industry stakeholders while showcasing opportunities in Pakistan’s property and tourism sectors.

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