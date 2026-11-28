Finance minister urges fund managers to attract younger investors through simpler services, digital payments and wider access to savings products.

Federal Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb has invited the Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan (MUFAP) to submit tax proposals to the government. He said the government was ready to address taxation and regulatory issues to help the industry attract more investors.

Speaking as chief guest at MUFAP’s silver jubilee dinner in Karachi, Aurangzeb urged the industry to build on the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s success in attracting younger investors.

He said millennials and Generation Z accounted for 60 to 70 per cent of the increase in PSX investors. Their growing interest reflects demand for new opportunities across the financial sector.

Aurangzeb said innovation would be essential to attracting this emerging investor base. He urged fund managers to make regular investments easier for households, including those with limited savings.

He also called for simpler account opening, payments through Raast and investor guidance in Urdu.

Mutual Funds Hold Rs4.72 Trillion in Assets

Aurangzeb congratulated MUFAP on completing 25 years. He described the association as an important government partner in promoting investment and savings.

He also said export-led growth was essential to Pakistan’s economic needs. Stronger exports, he added, could help reduce the country’s reliance on external borrowing.

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According to MUFAP, Pakistan’s mutual fund industry held Rs4.72 trillion in assets under management at the end of September 2026. It reported 1.94 million individual investor accounts.

Shariah-compliant funds accounted for about half of open-end fund assets. Meanwhile, pension fund assets stood at Rs162.9 billion.

MUFAP Calls for Tax Incentives and Pension Reforms

MUFAP Chairman Shazad Dada called for targeted tax incentives to encourage small savers. He also urged wider access to contributory pension schemes for government, corporate and informal-sector workers.

Dada proposed a gradual shift from unfunded gratuity arrangements to funded pensions for future years of service. He said the transition should protect benefits employees had already earned.

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Commissioner Muhammad Ali Farid Khwaja, the guest of honour, encouraged private employers to offer the Voluntary Pension System.

He said shared customer verification, electronic payments and digital distribution could expand access. These measures could help the industry reach more women, young professionals and first-time investors.

MUFAP Chief Executive Officer Mashmooma Zehra Majeed said the association wanted mutual funds to become a familiar savings option for households.

“When a family thinks about saving, we want mutual funds to come to mind,” she said.

Majeed added that stronger domestic savings could help Pakistan finance more of its development through its own resources.

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