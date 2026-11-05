Senior Scout Leader Munir Ahmed Bhullar Passes Away at 93

Munir Ahmed Bhullar, senior scout leader and recipient of the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

Senior Scout Leader and Patron Member of the Sindh Boy Scouts Association, Munir Ahmed Bhullar, has passed away at the age of 93.

Bhullar was also a Leader Trainer and held several important positions in the scouting movement. He served for many years as Scout Secretary of Nawabshah District and contributed to the promotion of scouting across Sindh.

During his distinguished career, he represented Pakistan at various international events in several countries. He also served as a Kh???-ul-Hujjaj (Hajj volunteer), assisting pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

In recognition of his outstanding services to scouting, the President of Pakistan awarded him the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2016.

His funeral and burial will take place in Nawabshah today.

Chief Patron of the Sindh Boy Scouts Association Muhammad Siddiq Memon, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, Ijaz Ali Khan, Provincial Commissioner Justice (retd) Hassan Feroze, Provincial Secretary Syed Akhtar Mir, Syed Rasool Bakhsh Shah, Professor Moeen Azhar Siddiqui, Hussain Mirza and Furqan Ahmed Yousufi expressed deep sorrow over his death.

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Scouts and leaders from across Sindh, along with members of other scouting associations, also offered their condolences and paid tribute to his services.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the departed soul the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and give patience and strength to the bereaved family.

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