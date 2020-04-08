IBA Karachi launches final volume of e-book on the COVID-19 Crisis

KARACHI – The Economics Department at the IBA Karachi launched the 3rd and final Volume of an e-book titled, Short Notes on the Economy During the COVID-19 Crisis. This volume contains 12 multi-disciplinary research articles focusing on COVID-19 and addresses the issues, effects and commentary on policy response of COVID-19.

The Editor of the e-book and Chairperson, Department of Economics, Dr. Asma Hyder sharing her experience of the book said, “During this critical time, the foremost responsibility of academia is to provide their feedback on policy response and help the government and relevant departments to design the best possible strategy. Many academic institutions are providing their feedback. However, our approach is based on empirical investigation, historical evidence, data exploitation and detailed scientific analysis.”

She further added, “This e-book is also a testimony of IBA’s vibrant faculty and PhD students of the Economics department. I am pleased to say that IBA, as a leading academic institution of the country, has provided a platform to many scholars in other leading institutions in Pakistan (LUMS, NUST, PIDE, HEC), and abroad (King’s University College, University of Western Ontario, Canada and American University, Washington DC) to participate in this important dialogue.”

