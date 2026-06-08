The Gilgit-Baltistan Alliance between the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is reportedly gaining momentum after recent political consultations. According to sources, both parties are considering a coalition arrangement to form the next government in the region.

The potential Gilgit-Baltistan Alliance is attracting attention because it could shape the region’s political future and influence cooperation between major coalition partners at the federal level. Moreover, discussions appear to reflect broader political coordination between the two parties.

Gilgit-Baltistan Alliance Government Formula Emerges

According to sources, PPP and PML-N may adopt a coalition model similar to previous alliance frameworks seen at the national level.

Sources stated that the chief minister’s position is likely to go to PPP. Meanwhile, the governor’s office could be assigned to PML-N. In addition, ministries may be distributed under a 60/40 power-sharing formula within the proposed coalition government.

Shehbaz Sharif Meets Asif Ali Zardari

The latest political developments followed a meeting at the Presidency involving Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and senior PPP leaders.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, federal ministers, and finance ministry officials reportedly accompanied the prime minister. Upon arrival, President Asif Ali Zardari welcomed the delegation. Furthermore, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari led his party’s representatives during the discussions.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Joins Key Discussions

During the meeting, leaders reportedly discussed several important matters, including the upcoming federal budget and political coordination.

Sources indicated that the government and PPP agreed on many budget-related proposals. As a result, PPP has reportedly given a green signal to support the budget’s approval process.

The discussions also highlighted growing cooperation between the coalition partners. Therefore, political observers are closely watching how these understandings may affect future governance arrangements.

Asif Ali Zardari Receives Election Congratulations

According to sources, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated President Asif Ali Zardari on the election outcome in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Sources stated that the prime minister remarked that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had run a stronger election campaign. In response, President Zardari reportedly replied with a smile, saying that Bilawal’s performance reflected his upbringing.

Gilgit-Baltistan Alliance Talks Continue

The meeting also included the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Participants reportedly exchanged views on the recent situation in Azad Kashmir alongside other national issues.

While no formal announcement has been made, the proposed Gilgit-Baltistan Alliance between PPP and PML-N appears increasingly likely. However, both parties are expected to finalize coalition arrangements and power-sharing details before any official confirmation is issued.

Related Keywords: Gilgit-Baltistan government, PPP coalition, PML-N alliance, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan politics, coalition government.