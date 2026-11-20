IBA Karachi hosts its fifth international conference on global uncertainty and emerging business challenges.

The two-day event brought together academics, policymakers and business leaders to discuss economic uncertainty, artificial intelligence and the future of business.

The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi hosted its Fifth International Conference on “Transforming Business in the Age of Global Uncertainty” on November 20–21.

IBA’s School of Business Studies (SBS) organised the two-day conference at the Main Campus. It brought together academics, policymakers, business leaders and researchers.

Participants examined ways to address economic volatility, technological disruption and changing global dynamics.

IBA leadership highlights need for transformation

Dr. S. Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director of IBA Karachi, welcomed the participants. He highlighted Pakistan’s persistent political and economic uncertainty.

Zaidi cautioned that resilience during repeated crises must not replace meaningful progress. He also discussed changes in globalisation and the growing influence of emerging and middle powers.

He called for transformation that enables Pakistan to prosper. The country, he stressed, must move beyond simply enduring economic and global disruptions.

Dr. Abdullah Zafar Sheikh, Professor and Dean of SBS and Conference Chair, also addressed the gathering. He discussed artificial intelligence’s growing influence on businesses, employment and education.

Rather than viewing AI only as a source of dependence, Sheikh encouraged participants to explore new ways of learning and managing uncertainty.

He also highlighted the responsibility of business schools. They must develop future leaders with sound judgment, critical thinking and decision-making skills.

International experts share research insights

The opening keynote address came from Prof. Marc Goergen, Full Professor of Finance at IE Business School, IE University, Madrid, Spain.

Goergen presented research-based insights into corporate governance. His address examined how boards, directors and governance structures influence organisational performance.

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The second keynote featured Prof. Vadim Grinevich, Professor of Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the University of Bradford School of Management, United Kingdom.

Grinevich explored transformative entrepreneurship. He highlighted how entrepreneurs and innovation can help address economic and societal challenges.

Panel examines Pakistan’s business challenges

A key panel discussion focused on “From Exposure to Resilience: Transforming Pakistani Businesses in an Age of Global Uncertainty”.

Ammar Habib Khan, CEO of the National Credit Guarantee Company Limited, moderated the discussion.

The panel included former finance ministers Asad Umar and Miftah Ismail. Adil Salahuddin, CEO of Standard Chartered Pakistan, and Nausheen Ahmad, Independent Director at Meezan Bank Limited, also joined the discussion.

Miftah Ismail said high business costs and low savings and investment restrict Pakistan’s competitiveness. He also highlighted the challenges AI poses to global industries.

Adil Salahuddin called for stronger private-sector financing and capital markets. He stressed the importance of financial innovation and vocational training.

Asad Umar urged the government to provide affordable digital infrastructure. He also called for integrated government databases and a shift away from a control-oriented mindset.

Nausheen Ahmad said complex compliance requirements and weak governance discourage businesses from expanding. She emphasised transparency and a supportive environment for entrepreneurs.

Research sessions explore emerging business trends

The conference also featured parallel technical sessions and research presentations. Topics included management, finance, marketing, accounting, entrepreneurship and case studies.

These sessions reinforced SBS’s commitment to research-led discussion and business transformation.

Faculty members, researchers and students from universities across Pakistan attended the event. They engaged with keynote speakers and panellists during question-and-answer sessions.

Discussions covered Pakistan’s economic challenges, emerging technologies and the future of business.

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