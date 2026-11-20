Rotary Foundation: District 3271 receives regional recognition for its outstanding contributions during 2025–26.

The recognition at the 2026 Pattaya Rotary Institute honours the district’s contributions to The Rotary Foundation during the 2025–26 Rotary year.

Rotary International District 3271 has received the Regional Rotary Foundation Award for the highest total contributions to The Rotary Foundation during the 2025–26 Rotary year.

The award was presented at the 2026 Pattaya Rotary Institute in Thailand. It was received on behalf of District Governor 2025–26 Shakeel Khan.

The recognition reflects the generosity and dedication of Rotarians across District 3271. Their contributions support The Rotary Foundation and its mission to create lasting change in communities worldwide.

District leadership also acknowledged the efforts of the Rotary Foundation team and every Rotarian who helped achieve this milestone.

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The award highlights the district’s commitment to Rotary’s values of giving and service. It also celebrates the collective efforts of members working to make a positive difference.

The achievement reinforces Rotary’s guiding principle, Service Above Self, and its shared commitment to giving, serving and creating lasting impact.

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