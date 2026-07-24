Healthcare Expo 2026: Dr Essa Laboratory Showcases Diagnostic Services on Opening Day

Featured Image Caption (English): Dr Essa Laboratory showcases its diagnostic services at Healthcare Expo 2026 in Karachi.

The healthcare provider highlights innovation and community engagement as Governor Sindh visits its exhibition booth.

Healthcare Expo 2026 opened in Karachi on 23 July, bringing together leading healthcare organisations, medical professionals and industry stakeholders.

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Dr Essa Laboratory & Diagnostic Centre participated in the exhibition, organised by Badar Expo, where it showcased its diagnostic and healthcare services to visitors.

Governor Sindh Visits Exhibition Booth

The laboratory welcomed the Governor of Sindh, who visited its booth during the opening day of the exhibition.

Representatives of Dr Essa Laboratory thanked visitors, healthcare professionals and industry partners who interacted with the team and explored the organisation’s healthcare services.

Leadership Highlights Healthcare Commitment

The organisation acknowledged the leadership of Honorary Commander Prof. Dr Farhan Essa Abdullah, Chief Executive Officer, Advocate Hana Farhan Essa Abedin, Director, and Nayyar Jabeen, General Manager, for their continued commitment to strengthening quality healthcare and community engagement.

The management said the event provided an opportunity to promote innovation and encourage collaboration within Pakistan’s healthcare sector.

Focus on Future Healthcare Partnerships

Dr Essa Laboratory said it remains committed to building stronger partnerships across the healthcare industry while expanding access to quality diagnostic and medical services.

The organisation added that initiatives such as Healthcare Expo 2026 help connect healthcare providers, industry experts and the wider community to improve healthcare delivery in Pakistan.

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