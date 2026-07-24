Housing Loan Scheme explained as State Bank briefs journalists on PM’s initiative

State Bank officials brief journalists on the Prime Minister's Housing Loan Scheme.

State Bank of Pakistan officials outline the application process, eligibility criteria and financial benefits available under the Prime Minister’s Housing Loan Scheme.

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has briefed journalists on the Prime Minister’s Housing Loan Scheme, outlining its application process, eligibility criteria, financing options and the benefits available to the public.

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The briefing aimed to increase awareness of the government’s housing finance initiative and provide media representatives with a clear understanding of how the scheme operates.

State Bank explains key features

SBP officials presented a detailed overview of the scheme during the session.

They explained the application procedure, eligibility requirements and financial facilities offered to eligible applicants. Officials also highlighted how the initiative is designed to improve access to affordable housing finance for citizens.

The briefing included information on the scheme’s objectives and its role in supporting home ownership through structured financing options.

Journalists receive detailed presentation

Journalists were given an opportunity to learn about the programme’s implementation and the benefits available to prospective applicants.

State Bank representatives also responded to queries regarding the scheme and its operational framework.

Senior SBP officials attend briefing

The session concluded with a group photograph featuring Noor Ahmed, Director (ECD); Ghulam Muhammad Abbasi, Executive Director; Dr. Muhammad Saleem, Additional Director of the State Bank of Pakistan; and Khubaib Usmani from the Media and Public Relations Division, alongside participating journalists.

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