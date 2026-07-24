Affordable Flour remains Sindh government’s top priority as Food Minister meets flour millers

Sindh vows to maintain stable flour prices, strengthen anti-hoarding operations and ensure uninterrupted wheat supplies across the province.

KARACHI: The Sindh government has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring affordable flour for every household, as Provincial Food Minister Makhdoom Mehboob uz Zaman held a high-level meeting with representatives of the Flour Mills Association to review wheat supplies, market prices and measures to maintain uninterrupted flour availability across the province.

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The meeting brought together senior government officials, including the Adviser to the Chief Minister on Rehabilitation, the Chairman of the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team (CMIT), the Commissioner of Karachi Division, the Secretary of the Food Department and members of the Flour Mills Association.

Government prioritises price stability

Addressing the meeting, Makhdoom Mehboob uz Zaman said protecting consumers from rising food costs remains the government’s highest priority.

“The welfare of the common man is our top priority. Flour prices must remain affordable, and every stakeholder must play a responsible role in providing relief to consumers,” he said.

The minister directed flour mill owners to keep prices as low as possible while ensuring a continuous supply of flour throughout Sindh.

Anti-hoarding campaign strengthens wheat supply

The minister said the Sindh government has intensified intelligence-based operations against wheat hoarders, illegal profiteers and unauthorised traders.

He said the crackdown has improved market stability and reduced artificial shortages. According to the Food Department, Sindh currently holds 446,947 metric tonnes of wheat, including carry-over stock, newly procured wheat and grain recovered during anti-hoarding operations.

He added that the province has sufficient strategic reserves to stabilise the market and prevent unnecessary price increases.

Wheat movement remains unrestricted

The minister said there are no restrictions on the movement of wheat between districts within Sindh, allowing smooth transportation and uninterrupted supplies across the province.

He also assured participants that if additional wheat becomes necessary to stabilise the market, the provincial government will procure supplies from PASSCO to maintain continuous flour production.

Flour millers raise cross-border supply concerns

Representatives of the Flour Mills Association appreciated the Sindh government’s cooperation and noted that the province has supplied wheat to other provinces whenever needed.

However, they expressed concern that some provinces have not allowed wheat shipments into Sindh. They said the restrictions have contributed to higher wheat prices and increased pressure on flour costs.

The association also requested the government to increase the wheat storage limit for flour mills from one month’s grinding capacity to two months. Members argued that the existing limit affects operational efficiency and market stability.

Karachi prices remain stable

Commissioner Karachi said close coordination between the district administration and flour millers has helped keep prices stable in the city.

He informed the meeting that flour is currently available at the government-notified price. Wheat is selling at around Rs11,600 per unit, while flour is available at approximately Rs125 per kilogram.

The Secretary of the Food Department said many traders involved in wheat hoarding were operating without valid licences. He added that strict legal action against unlicensed traders would continue to protect consumers and stabilise the market.

Government promises continued cooperation

The food minister assured flour mill representatives that their proposals, including increasing the wheat storage limit, would be presented to the provincial government for consideration.

The Flour Mills Association reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring an uninterrupted flour supply across Karachi and the rest of Sindh while supporting efforts to maintain stable prices.

Concluding the meeting, Makhdoom Mehboob uz Zaman said the Sindh government will continue its zero-tolerance policy against hoarding, illegal profiteering and artificial shortages to protect consumers and ensure affordable flour for every household.

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