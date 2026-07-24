Atif Aslam announces the worldwide release of his new album, Subah Aye Na.

Spotify celebrates the singer’s global legacy as new data reveals nearly 8 billion streams ahead of the highly anticipated album launch.

KARACHI: Pakistani music icon Atif Aslam is set to release his highly anticipated album Subah Aye Na worldwide on July 31, opening a new chapter in a career that has captivated audiences for more than two decades.

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Ahead of the launch, Spotify highlighted the singer’s global success, revealing new listening data that underscores his enduring popularity across continents.

Spotify data highlights global reach

According to Spotify, Atif Aslam has accumulated nearly 8 billion streams and attracts more than 30 million monthly listeners worldwide.

His music is streamed in 184 countries, reflecting a fan base that extends far beyond Pakistan. Over the past year, 96% of his Spotify streams came from listeners outside the country, with strong audiences across South Asia, the Middle East, North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Fans continue to embrace his music

Spotify said Atif’s songs appear on more than 37.5 million user-created playlists worldwide.

His music continues to feature in playlists dedicated to weddings, road trips, heartbreak, nostalgia and personal milestones, highlighting the lasting emotional connection listeners have with his songs.

The platform also reported that Gen Z listeners account for 85% of his streams, while more than 41 million people either discovered or returned to his music over the past year.

Spotify praises Atif Aslam’s lasting legacy

Rutaba Yaqub, Spotify’s Artist & Label Partnerships Manager for Pakistan and the UAE, said Atif Aslam’s music has become part of the country’s collective memory.

She said his songs have accompanied listeners through different stages of life and continue to build emotional connections with audiences across Pakistan and around the world.

According to her, the latest Spotify data reflects the timeless appeal of his music and the strong bond he shares with fans.

Atif says album reflects personal growth

Speaking ahead of the release, Atif Aslam described Subah Aye Na as a deeply personal project.

“This album is a true representation of freeing myself from the chaos and meeting my real self. Stay tuned. I can’t wait for all of you to hear it.”

The album follows some of the singer’s most celebrated records, including Doorie and Meri Kahani, both of which remain among the most popular albums in his career.

‘Subah Aye Na’ tracklist

The album features eight songs:

Subah Aye Na

Safar Mein Hun

Ishq

Let’s Have Some Fun

Sun Sajna

Hun Ishq Mein

Char Yaar

Sachay Waday

With Subah Aye Na, Atif Aslam returns with fresh music while building on a legacy that continues to resonate with millions of listeners worldwide.

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