Hinopak opens a Company Owned 3S Facility in Multan

KARACHI – Hinopak being the market leader of the industry added a feather in its cap by establishing a well-equipped company-owned and managed 3S facility in Multan to serve its customers

At Hinopak Multan, Hino aims to provide Sales, Genuine Hino Spare Parts and Hino Quality Service as per Global Standards (3S) under one roof.

Hino Pak Multan has a state of the art 5 bay service workshop equipped with heavy-duty crane, oil dispensing unit, overhaul rooms, the two-post lift which saves around 60% of the time and most advance tools & equipment to provides best solutions for all type of repairs & maintenance,

To inaugurate Hino Pak Multan 3S, Mr. Suichi Kaneko, Sr. General Manager, Hino Motors Ltd. Japan and Mr. Satoshi Sase, General Manager, Toyota Tsushu Corporation, Japan especially flew in from Japan.

Also present on the occasion Mr. Yoshihiko Nanami, President & CEO, Mr. Shigeru Tsuchiya, Executive Vice President, Hinopak Motors, Mr. Adil Shah, General Manager Total Support and Mr. Mehmood Khan, General Manager National Sales.

Hino Motors Japan and Toyota Tsusho Corporation in collaboration with Al-Futtaim Group of UAE and PACO Pakistan formed Hinopak Motors Limited in 1986.

Hinopak Motors Limited assembles, manufactures and markets world renowned Hino diesel trucks and buses in Pakistan. The Company has held the top position in the domestic market for medium and heavy-duty vehicles for more than 30 years of consecutive years and is highly acclaimed for quality and technological excellence.

Backed by Hino’s expertise Hinopak has achieved a standard of quality and excellence that rival the best in the region. With over 75,000 vehicles on road, Hinopak has gained 50% market share making it the largest manufacturer in medium and heavy-duty truck and bus industry in Pakistan.

Hinopak’s product range has been designed and built-in Hino’s traditions of automotive excellence to be the leader in its category and the main emphasis has been given to passengers’ safety & comfort.

