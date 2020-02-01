KARACHI – Since joining the Palm Oil Research Institute of Malaysia (known as Malaysian Palm Oil Board since 2000) in 1992, Mr. Johari Bin Minal was attached to the Technical Advisory Services Unit which main functions are to provide technical support and advisory services to the importers, manufacturers, and users of palm oil worldwide in the areas of palm oil applications in food and non-food sectors, reformulation of food and non-food products using palm oil and tackling technical and regulatory issues faced by the palm oil users.

During Johari Bin Minal course of duty, he has traveled to South Asia, West Asia, Central Asia, Africa, and Southeast Asia. He was stationed in the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB)’s Advisory Services offices in Karachi and Cairo before moving to Washington DC as the Science Attache for the North and South Americas on Jan 1, 2013. W.E.F 1st August 2017, he has been appointed as the Consul Science of the Consulate General of Malaysia in Karachi as well as the Regional Director of MPOB for Pakistan and the Middle East.

In the USA, he facilitated scientific cooperation between various higher learning institutions with MPOB, participated and presented papers in many scientific forums such as the American Oil Chemists’ Society Annual Meeting and the American Society for Nutrition’s conferences, Institute of Food Technologists’ Meeting, etc.

Johari Bin Minal organized scientific seminars such as the International Conference on Palm Phytonutrients and Chronic Diseases. He was a Board Member of the National Institute of Oilseeds (2014-2017) and a member of AOCS. Mr. Minal has played an important role in connecting the oils & fats and related industries in the USA with the Malaysian Government and similar industries in Malaysia.

Throughout his career, he delivered more than 100 presentations on various subjects pertaining to palm oil and has helped many companies overcoming technical issues. During his days at MPOB’s HQ, he held various positions including one of the lead auditors for the Refineries’ Certificate of Competency (RCOC) Scheme conducted by MPOB. The scheme has been expanded to become part of the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certification scheme.

Like this: Like Loading...