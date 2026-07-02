Hindu Textbooks: Sindh launches Hindu religion textbooks for primary school students

Web Desk July 2, 2026

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Education Minister Sardar Ali Shah inaugurated the new textbooks for Classes III to V to support the constitutional right of Hindu students to receive religious education.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Education Minister Sardar Ali Shah inaugurating Hindu religion textbooks for Classes III to V.

Sindh launches Hindu religion textbooks for primary school students.

Hindu Textbooks for primary school students have been officially launched by the Government of Sindh as part of its efforts to promote inclusive education and ensure constitutional rights for minority communities.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah inaugurated the Hindu religion textbooks developed for students in Classes III to V.

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The Sindh government said the initiative aligns with Article 22(1) of Pakistan’s Constitution, which guarantees students the right to receive religious instruction according to their own faith.

Officials described the launch as an important step towards strengthening inclusive education and ensuring that Hindu students have access to curriculum materials that reflect their religious beliefs.

The School Education and Literacy Department of the Government of Sindh reaffirmed its commitment to providing equal, quality and inclusive educational opportunities for all children, regardless of their religious background.

The department said the introduction of the new textbooks reflects the provincial government’s continued efforts to promote educational equity and respect for religious diversity within the public education system.

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