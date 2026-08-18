August 19, 2026

PPP Delegation Visits Barrister Gohar Khan to Offer Condolences

Web Desk August 19, 2026

Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf leads the delegation to Barrister Gohar Khan’s residence following his mother’s death.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and PPP leaders visit Barrister Gohar Khan after his mother’s death.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf leads a PPP delegation to offer condolences to Barrister Gohar Khan.

A Pakistan Peoples Party delegation led by former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf visited the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan to offer condolences over the death of his mother.

The delegation included PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, National Assembly member Naveed Qamar and Senator Palwasha Khan.

PPP delegation offers condolences

The delegation members offered Fateha for the deceased and prayed for the forgiveness and elevation of her ranks.

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Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and the other PPP leaders expressed their heartfelt sympathy to Barrister Gohar Khan and his family.

They shared their grief over the loss and offered prayers for the bereaved family.

The delegation also prayed for the deceased to receive a high rank in the hereafter.

Leaders pray for the bereaved family

The PPP representatives prayed for patience and strength for Gohar Khan and his family during the difficult period.

The visit reflected a gesture of solidarity between political leaders following a family bereavement.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf led the delegation, while senior PPP figures joined him in offering condolences and prayers.

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