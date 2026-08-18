Young cricketer Arham Mehfooz receives the Man of the Match award after an outstanding all-round performance

The 16-year-old impressed with the ball, behind the stumps and with the bat during an Independence Day Inter-House Cricket Tournament in Karachi.

KARACHI, August 18, 2026: Sixteen-year-old cricketer Arham Mehfooz produced an impressive all-round display at the Independence Day Inter-House Cricket Tournament on August 15, earning the Man of the Match award.

Representing Abdul Razzaq House, Arham made his mark across all three departments of the game. He contributed as a bowler, wicketkeeper and opening batter during the match.

Arham has been receiving regular cricket training at Moin Khan Cricket Academy for the past year. His performance in the tournament highlighted the progress he has made during that period.

The opposition posted a challenging 176 runs from their allotted 15 overs. Arham responded strongly with the ball, conceding only six runs in his two overs while taking two important wickets.

His contribution continued behind the stumps. As wicketkeeper, he completed four catches to further strengthen his team’s position.

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More than 100 words into the article, Arham Mehfooz continued his outstanding display when he opened the batting for Abdul Razzaq House.

He played a confident innings and helped his side respond to the challenging target. His contributions in every department made him one of the standout performers of the tournament.

The young cricketer’s ability to contribute with both bat and ball, while also performing effectively as a wicketkeeper, underlined his all-round potential.

His Man of the Match award capped a memorable performance during the Independence Day celebrations and provided another encouraging milestone in his developing cricket career.

With regular training and continued exposure to competitive cricket, Arham’s latest performance could prove an important step in his journey as a young cricketer.

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