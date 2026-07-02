AI Cyberattacks: Kaspersky reports fivefold surge in attacks targeting small businesses

A new report says cybercriminals increasingly disguise malware as popular AI tools, exposing small and medium-sized businesses to growing digital security risks.

AI Cyberattacks targeting small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) increased nearly fivefold during the first four months of 2026, according to a new report released by cybersecurity company Kaspersky.

The report found that Kaspersky security solutions detected more than 33,300 attacks between January and April 2026 in which malicious or unwanted software disguised itself as widely used artificial intelligence (AI) services. The figure represents a sharp increase compared with the same period in 2025.

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Researchers said cybercriminals most frequently impersonated popular AI platforms to deceive users into downloading malicious software. Fake versions of ChatGPT accounted for 42% of the detected attacks, followed by Claude at 24% and DeepSeek at 20%.

Kaspersky said the majority of the malicious files identified were Trojans and Trojan-like malware, collectively known as Trojware. These threats disguise themselves as legitimate applications before stealing data, downloading additional malware, modifying files or carrying out other harmful activities after installation.

The report also highlighted a much larger number of attacks involving fake communication and collaboration software. Between January and April 2026, Kaspersky blocked nearly 415,000 cyberattacks in which malware was disguised as applications such as Telegram, WhatsApp, Zoom and Microsoft Teams. The company said the number of these attacks remained broadly unchanged from the previous year.

Vasily Kolesnikov, a security expert at Kaspersky, said the growing adoption of AI tools in workplaces has created new opportunities for cybercriminals to exploit unsuspecting users. He advised employees to verify website addresses carefully, avoid suspicious links and emails, and use trusted cybersecurity solutions when downloading software.

Rodion Pyanov, Product Manager for Kaspersky Small Office Security, said many smaller organisations struggle to provide regular cybersecurity awareness training because of limited budgets and staffing. He said businesses should adopt security solutions that combine advanced protection with accessible employee education.

Kaspersky recommended that SMBs implement cybersecurity solutions suited to their size, budget and operational needs while ensuring they can scale as organisations grow. The company also advised businesses with limited in-house cybersecurity resources to consider managed detection and response services that provide continuous monitoring and rapid incident response.

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