PPP leader Dr Ikhtiar Baig says he will raise the issue in parliament as media figures call for joint efforts to protect print journalism.

Pakistan Peoples Party senior leader and National Assembly member Dr Ikhtiar Baig has pledged to raise the issue of duty on newsprint in parliament, calling for measures to ease the financial pressure facing print media.

Speaking at a launch ceremony for daily Qaumi Tijarat at the Karachi Press Club, Baig said he would seek the removal or reduction of duty on newsprint.

He said the survival of print media requires collective efforts from politicians, journalists, traders and other stakeholders.

Call to reduce newsprint costs

Baig said newspapers face growing financial challenges as production costs continue to rise.

He stressed the need to protect the print media industry and address the difficulties faced by newspapers.

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He also urged newspaper journalists to highlight positive developments in society. He said the media has an important responsibility to inform the public and promote constructive issues.

The event brought together journalists, traders, academics and representatives of various business associations.

Journalists praised for working in difficult conditions

Timber merchant and All City Traders Association patron Sherjeel Goplani praised journalists who continue to work despite difficult circumstances.

He described journalists as an important pillar of society. He also paid tribute to media workers for continuing their professional duties during challenging times.

Professor Dr Tauseef Ahmed also highlighted the financial difficulties confronting newspapers.

He called on the government to reduce duties and taxes on newsprint. Such measures, he said, could help lower newspaper production costs.

Media and business community attend ceremony

Several prominent figures attended the ceremony at Karachi Press Club.

Among them were KUJ President Tahir Hassan Khan, senior journalist and former Press Club secretary Maqsood Yousufi, Mahmood Ahmed Khan, Professor Dr Fareeduddin Qadri and Karachi Electronics Dealers Association President Rizwan Irfan.

Motorcycle Dealers Association Chairman Muhammad Ehsan Gujar, trader and builder Ram Muhammad Akram, Abdul Qadir Noorani, Muhammad Ali Qureshi and All Pakistan Confectionery Association Chairman Haji Javed Abdullah also attended.

Sindh Traders Ittehad representative Kashif Sabiriani, circulation manager Muhammad Anwar, Contractors Association representative Mir Zaman, Arif Hashmi, Muhammad Kashif, Ismail Lyallpuri and other journalists and members of the business community joined the event.

Pak Media Empire Group Editor Athar Javed Sufi and Chairman Abdul Wasee Qureshi also attended the ceremony.

The event concluded with guests receiving flowers and Ajrak gifts. A.K. Memon conducted the proceedings, while Athar Javed Sufi thanked the guests for attending.

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