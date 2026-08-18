Atif Ikram Sheikh and Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi explore ways to expand maritime trade, investment and private-sector participation.

President FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh, Senior Vice President Saquib Fayyaz Magoon and Pakistan Tanners Association Chairman Dr Danish Aman met Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi, Commander Karachi at Pakistan Navy.

The meeting focused on stronger cooperation between the Pakistan Navy and the business community. Both sides discussed ways to develop Pakistan’s maritime economy and unlock new commercial opportunities.

Business community eyes maritime opportunities

The discussions covered several areas linked to Pakistan’s Blue Economy. Maritime trade, investment and port activities featured prominently during the meeting.

The participants also discussed coastal development and greater private-sector involvement. These areas could help businesses play a larger role in Pakistan’s maritime sector.

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FPCCI leaders stressed the need for closer coordination between maritime institutions and the private sector. They said stronger cooperation could support exports, attract investment and create new jobs.

Focus on Pakistan’s Blue Economy

Pakistan has significant potential across its maritime sector. Better use of ports, coastal resources and related industries could support wider economic activity.

FPCCI leadership said stronger links between businesses and maritime institutions can help turn that potential into practical opportunities.

The business community also sees maritime trade as an important area for future growth. Greater investment could support infrastructure, logistics and other industries connected to the sea.

Navy and business leaders agree on dialogue

Both sides agreed to strengthen institutional cooperation and maintain regular dialogue.

The aim is to identify opportunities and remove barriers that may limit private-sector participation in maritime activities.

The Pakistan Navy leadership welcomed FPCCI’s engagement with the Blue Economy agenda. The discussion also highlighted the importance of continued cooperation between public institutions and businesses.

Closer coordination could help Pakistan expand exports, attract investment and generate employment. It could also support more sustainable economic growth.

The meeting reflects growing attention towards Pakistan’s maritime potential and the role that the business community can play in developing the country’s Blue Economy.

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