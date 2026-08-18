GPCCI and PRGMEA representatives sign an MoU to strengthen Pakistan-Germany garment trade.

GPCCI and PRGMEA sign an MoU aimed at expanding trade, industry cooperation and business ties between Pakistan and Germany.

Pakistan and Germany have taken another step towards stronger trade ties after the German-Pakistani Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GPCCI) and the Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PRGMEA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Sialkot on August 8, 2026.

The agreement focuses on the readymade garments sector. It aims to create greater cooperation between businesses in Pakistan and Germany.

The two organisations also plan to promote industry knowledge and encourage new commercial partnerships.

New agreement targets garment trade

The MoU sets out a shared commitment to free and fair trade. It also encourages both sides to exchange information about their industries and markets.

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After 100 words, the garment trade focus becomes particularly important because the agreement targets a sector with strong export potential for Pakistan.

GPCCI and PRGMEA expect the partnership to help Pakistani and German apparel companies identify new opportunities. The organisations also aim to build long-term business relationships.

The agreement could give companies on both sides a stronger platform for cooperation. It may also support wider economic links between the two countries.

Business leaders sign MoU

Syed Nadeem Ali Kazmi, President of GPCCI and Managing Director of Siemens Energy Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd., signed the agreement on behalf of GPCCI.

Imran Salahuddin, Chairman of PRGMEA’s North Zone and CEO of Faaz International, signed the MoU for PRGMEA.

The signing brings together two organisations with an interest in developing business cooperation between Pakistani and German companies.

Their collaboration will focus on sharing industry insights and creating opportunities for closer engagement between apparel businesses.

Focus on long-term economic cooperation

The partnership comes as Pakistan continues to seek stronger international trade links and greater export opportunities.

Germany remains an important market for Pakistani businesses across several sectors. Cooperation in the garments industry could create opportunities for manufacturers, exporters and other companies involved in the apparel supply chain.

GPCCI and PRGMEA said the agreement reflects their shared goal of building lasting partnerships.

The two organisations also highlighted mutual growth as a key objective of the collaboration.

The Sialkot agreement could therefore provide a new platform for Pakistani and German companies to explore business opportunities in the readymade garments sector.

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