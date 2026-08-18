August 19, 2026

Sirajuddin Aziz Signs Agreement for Memoir ‘Wings of Destiny’

Web Desk August 19, 2026

Banking Ombudsman Sirajuddin Aziz’s professional autobiography will explore his banking career, colleagues, values and relationships.

Sirajuddin Aziz and Ameena Saiyid signing an agreement to publish Wings of Destiny.

Sirajuddin Aziz and Ameena Saiyid sign the publishing agreement for Wings of Destiny in Karachi.

Banking Ombudsman Sirajuddin Aziz and publisher Ameena Saiyid have signed an agreement for the publication of his professional autobiography, Wings of Destiny: A Banker’s Professional Autobiography Carved by Destiny and Colleagues.

The agreement was signed at a ceremony in Karachi at a local hotel. Aziz signed the publishing deal with Ameena Saiyid, Managing Director of Lightstone Publishers.

A career shaped by banking

During the ceremony, Aziz shared insights into his professional journey. He spoke about how he entered the banking profession instead of pursuing careers as a bureaucrat or chartered accountant.

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His memoir will focus on his years in banking. It will not cover his current government role as Banking Ombudsman.

Aziz said banking goes beyond money and numbers. He described the profession as one built around people and relationships.

More than 100 words into the story, Wings of Destiny emerges as a personal account of the experiences and relationships that shaped his professional life.

From school to international banking

Publisher Ameena Saiyid said the book traces Aziz’s journey from a missionary school to senior positions in international banking.

She said the memoir goes beyond a list of professional achievements. It explores the values, friendships and relationships that helped shape his career.

The book will offer readers a personal perspective on the banking profession. It will also examine the experiences that influenced Aziz throughout his working life.

Memoir offers a personal perspective

The publishing agreement marks the next stage in bringing Aziz’s professional story to readers.

Wings of Destiny is expected to combine career experiences with personal reflections. Its focus on people and professional relationships aims to give the memoir a broader perspective on the banking world.

The book will document Aziz’s journey through the banking industry while highlighting the people and experiences that contributed to his success.

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