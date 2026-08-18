Students celebrate Independence Day during the Education Foundation Sindh ceremony in Karachi

An Independence Day ceremony in Karachi showcased an 18-year philanthropic effort supporting free education for thousands of children across Sindh

KARACHI, August 18, 2026: The Education Foundation Sindh (EFS) marked Independence Day with a flag-hoisting ceremony at the Government Boys and Girls Primary and Secondary School in Shireen Jinnah Colony, highlighting the role of philanthropy in expanding access to education.

The event brought together educationists, legal professionals, community representatives, parents and students. It also recognised the contribution of Sayeeda Leghari, CEO of Sukkur Beverages and a long-standing benefactor of the school campus.

Leghari described education as Sadqah-e-Jariya, or an enduring form of charity, while highlighting the importance of ensuring that children have access to learning regardless of their financial circumstances.

18 Years of Support for Students

Leghari has supported the adoption of the school campus for 18 years. During that period, the initiative has expanded educational opportunities for more than 3,000 boys and girls.

Students from kindergarten through matriculation receive education without tuition fees. The support also includes textbooks, stationery and uniforms.

The programme provides dedicated facilities for boys and girls, while trained teachers focus on improving the quality of education.

More than 100 words into the article, education in Sindh remains a central focus of EFS as the foundation works to expand opportunities for students across the province.

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EFS Expands Educational Reach

Ghanwar Ali Leghari, Managing Director of EFS, praised Sayeeda Leghari’s continued commitment to education.

He also highlighted the foundation’s wider work under the leadership structure headed by the Chief Minister of Sindh as chairman and the Education Minister as vice chairman.

According to EFS, the foundation supports more than 3,000 government and private schools across Sindh. These institutions serve more than one million students in districts throughout the province.

The foundation also employs around 30,000 teachers, including approximately 20,000 women educators.

The organisation said its programmes have also reached female students and minority communities, with efforts focused on underserved areas.

Scholarships Support Students Beyond School

EFS also provides scholarships to students who require additional support to continue their education.

More than 4,000 full scholarships have been awarded, according to the foundation. Scholarship support can include accommodation, meals, uniforms, books, pocket money and transportation assistance.

The programme is designed to help students continue their education through intermediate studies and beyond.

The foundation said its outreach also extends to remote and underserved areas in Sindh, as well as selected regions of Punjab, Balochistan and coastal communities.

The Independence Day ceremony concluded with the hoisting of the national flag, cultural performances by students and refreshments.

The event linked the celebration of Pakistan’s independence with a broader message about the role of education, philanthropy and equal opportunity in building the country’s future.

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