Doctors say biological, hormonal and social factors make women more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses as climate change drives longer and more intense heatwaves.

Heatwaves are placing women at greater risk of heat-related illnesses as rising global temperatures intensify, with health experts warning that biological, hormonal and social factors increase their vulnerability.

Medical specialists say prolonged exposure to extreme heat can trigger dizziness, fatigue, anxiety, swelling, insomnia, poor concentration and other heat-related health problems. According to a BBC report, Dr Nighat Arif, a women’s health specialist with the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), described heatwaves as a “stress test” for the cardiovascular system because the body must work much harder to regulate its temperature.

Experts explain that women generally sweat less than men and begin sweating at higher body temperatures, reducing the body’s ability to cool itself efficiently. Women also tend to have a higher percentage of body fat, which acts as insulation and causes the body to retain heat for longer.

Hormonal changes during menstruation, pregnancy, breastfeeding, perimenopause and menopause further affect the body’s ability to regulate temperature. Doctors say rising progesterone before menstruation increases baseline body temperature, while lower estrogen levels during menstruation may reduce heat tolerance.

Heavy menstrual bleeding can also lead to iron loss, increasing the risk of fatigue, dizziness, sleep disturbances and difficulty concentrating during periods of extreme heat.

Health experts say pregnancy significantly increases vulnerability because it raises metabolism, blood volume and fluid requirements, placing additional strain on the heart. Research published in The Lancet suggests that prolonged exposure to high temperatures may increase the risk of pregnancy-related complications for both mothers and babies, particularly in high-risk pregnancies.

Women experiencing perimenopause or menopause may also face more frequent hot flashes and night sweats during heatwaves, and experts warn that climate change could intensify these symptoms in the future.

Specialists also point to social factors that increase women’s exposure to heat-related risks. Women often carry greater caregiving responsibilities, making it more difficult to prioritise their own health during extreme weather. In addition, women generally live longer than men, meaning a larger proportion of elderly women face higher risks of dehydration and heat-related illnesses. Ageing, dementia and certain medications can also reduce the sensation of thirst.

Doctors advise seeking immediate medical care if symptoms of heat exhaustion develop, including dizziness, extreme weakness, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps, cool clammy skin or fainting. Heatstroke is a medical emergency and may cause a body temperature above 40°C (104°F), hot and dry skin, confusion, seizures or loss of consciousness.

To reduce the risks, health experts recommend drinking plenty of water, limiting outdoor activities during the hottest hours, exercising early in the morning or after sunset, wearing lightweight clothing and sunscreen, getting enough rest, and paying extra attention to hydration during menstruation, pregnancy and menopause.

Experts also urged governments, employers and public institutions to implement heat-response strategies that address women’s specific health needs, stressing that measures designed to protect women from extreme heat benefit the wider population.

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