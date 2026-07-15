July 15, 2026

Gold Prices: Gold Rebounds in Pakistan as 24-Karat Rate Rises by Rs900 Per Tola

Web Desk July 15, 2026

Domestic and international gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, while silver rates remained unchanged across local and global markets.

Gold jewellery and bullion reflecting the rise in gold prices in Pakistan.

Gold jewellery displayed as prices rebound in Pakistan's bullion market.

Gold Prices in Pakistan rebounded on Wednesday after a sharp decline in the previous trading session, with the price of 24-karat gold rising by Rs900 per tola.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 24-karat gold increased to Rs425,036 per tola.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold climbed by Rs771 to Rs364,399, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold gained Rs707 to reach Rs334,044.

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International gold prices also recorded an upward trend, rising by $9 to $4,026 per ounce, providing support to the domestic market.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable in both local and international markets. The price of silver stayed unchanged at Rs6,289 per tola, while 10 grams of silver held steady at Rs5,391.

In the global market, silver prices also remained unchanged at $58.10 per ounce.

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